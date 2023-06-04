Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,976 shares of company stock valued at $470,856. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

