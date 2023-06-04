Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 86,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 471,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Specifically, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,336.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,021,060 shares of company stock valued at $89,533,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Arcellx Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx



Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

