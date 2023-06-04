Ardor Market Capitalization Reaches $75.77 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $75.77 million and $386,147.42 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

