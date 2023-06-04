Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $67.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Trading Up 6.9 %

Arvinas stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.