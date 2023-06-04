Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.50. Asana shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 1,863,492 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 128.46% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.
Insider Transactions at Asana
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.