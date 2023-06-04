Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.50. Asana shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 1,863,492 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 128.46% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

