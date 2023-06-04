Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.55)-$(0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $640-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.55 million. Asana also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 128.46% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

