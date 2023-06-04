Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.5-158.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.81 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

