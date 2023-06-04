Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Raised to C$0.90 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of C$327.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources ( TSE:AOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ascot Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.