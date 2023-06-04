ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Cut to $93.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ASGN stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. ASGN has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

