Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

