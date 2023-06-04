Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWH opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

