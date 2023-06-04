Assetmark Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.