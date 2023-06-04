Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 4.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.