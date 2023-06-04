Assetmark Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.