Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 2,128.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.54 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

