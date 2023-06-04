Assetmark Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.