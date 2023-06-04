Assetmark Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.