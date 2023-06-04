Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears Sells 11,817 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $104,462.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 190.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

