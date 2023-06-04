Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Raised to GBX 670

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 670 ($8.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

