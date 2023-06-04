Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.77.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

