AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2,465.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2,120.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,696.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,583.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.77. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $90,341,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.