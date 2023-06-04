Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.4 %

AWX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.