AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.