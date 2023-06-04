Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average is $179.59. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

