Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $108.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.25.

AVY stock opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

