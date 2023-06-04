AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVDX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.74 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,895,999 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,078 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

