Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 413.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.40 ($5.11).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 312.60 ($3.86) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.52.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

