Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.18). Approximately 386,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 760,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.14).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of £341.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.11.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

