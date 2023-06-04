Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 131 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

