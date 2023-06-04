Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.