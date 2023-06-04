Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 282 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

