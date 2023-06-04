Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 57 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

NYSE CRL opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day moving average is $216.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

