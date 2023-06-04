Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 940 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $281.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

