Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 364,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,058,000 after buying an additional 356,442 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DAR opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

