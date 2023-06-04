Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

