Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $362,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
