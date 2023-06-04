Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $384,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $242,284.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $242,284.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,704,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,433 shares of company stock worth $47,219,169 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

