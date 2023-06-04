Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $516,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

