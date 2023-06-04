Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $541,000 Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the third quarter worth $167,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Gen Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 83.47% and a net margin of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. Its brands include Norton, Avast, Lifelock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

