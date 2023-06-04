Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 15,445 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

