Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 36,271 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.