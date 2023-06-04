Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

