Bank of America Corp DE Buys 284,582 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $101,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

