Bank of America Corp DE Has $92.60 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.38% of Murphy Oil worth $92,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

