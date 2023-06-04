Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $100,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 87,581 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

