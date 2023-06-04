Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 360.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.57% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $93,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:EDU opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

