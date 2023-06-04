Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $89,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $476.78 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $503.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.54 and a 200 day moving average of $426.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

