Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $95,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE BXP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.