Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 367.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.54% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $96,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

NYSE:WH opened at $71.95 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

