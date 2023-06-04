Bank of America Corp DE Sells 645,912 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Apollo Global Management worth $101,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

